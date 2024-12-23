 Japan Today
Ex-local assembly member gets 19-year prison term for killing wife

1 Comment
NAGANO

A Japanese court sentenced on Monday a former local assembly member to 19 years in prison for suffocating his wife to death in September 2021 at their home in Nagano Prefecture.

Daisuke Maruyama, 50, who served out his term as assembly member through April 2023, had pleaded not guilty in the trial at Nagano District Court, with his defense team arguing there was a lack of direct evidence.

Prosecutors had demanded a 20-year jail term for Maruyama, arguing he was motivated to commit the crime by a wish to reunite with a former affair partner.

According to the indictment, Maruyama suffocated his wife to death at their home in Shiojiri between around 1:44 a.m. and 3:04 a.m. on Sept. 29.

1 Comment
So, going down to the Cityhall and having a few papers stamped was too much a civil servant?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

