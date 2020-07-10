Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former Marines pitcher Jackson arrested for possession of cannabis

3 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Former Lotte Marines pitcher Randy "Jay" Jackson Jr was arrested Friday on suspicion of cannabis possession at his home in Chiba city.

The 32-year-old American, who played for the Hiroshima Carp between 2016 and 2018 and joined the Chiba-based Marines this season, remained silent when asked about the bottles of cannabis concentrate in liquid form allegedly found during a search Tuesday, Hiroshima prefectural police said.

The Pacific League club said Thursday it had approved the player's request to be released, with Naoki Matsumoto, director of baseball operations, saying "We will explain the details later. There's not much we can tell you at this point."

The police searched Jackson's house after receiving information from an informant.

Jackson joined the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor-league deal in 2019 after he was unable to secure a contract in Japan. The right-hander appeared in 28 games for the Brewers, recording a 4.45 ERA in 30.1 innings.

He became a free agent in October and reached an agreement with Lotte in December, and played seven games with the club after the season started . However, the club announced Thursday that Jackson's contract had been terminated at his request.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Japan really needs to sort out its bizarre drug laws..

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan really needs to sort out its bizarre drug laws

The police would have even less to do though so they'd oppose it to the very end

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The police would have even less to do though so they'd oppose it to the very end

Really? I would have thought they would support it so they can dedicate their lives to the pursuit of dastardly bicycle thieves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Right, Dan, so because you don’t like the law, which is broadly similar across the vast majority of countries by the way (no drugs allowed), it is “bizarre”?

This guy was no doubt well aware of Japan’s strict laws regarding narcotics but chose to completely ignore them regardless.

The arrogance I see from some people on this issue is breath-taking.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog