Former Marines pitcher Jackson arrested for possession of cannabis

Former Lotte Marines pitcher Randy "Jay" Jackson Jr was arrested Friday on suspicion of cannabis possession at his home in Chiba city.

The 32-year-old American, who played for the Hiroshima Carp between 2016 and 2018 and joined the Chiba-based Marines this season, remained silent when asked about the bottles of cannabis concentrate in liquid form allegedly found during a search Tuesday, Hiroshima prefectural police said.

The Pacific League club said Thursday it had approved the player's request to be released, with Naoki Matsumoto, director of baseball operations, saying "We will explain the details later. There's not much we can tell you at this point."

The police searched Jackson's house after receiving information from an informant.

Jackson joined the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor-league deal in 2019 after he was unable to secure a contract in Japan. The right-hander appeared in 28 games for the Brewers, recording a 4.45 ERA in 30.1 innings.

He became a free agent in October and reached an agreement with Lotte in December, and played seven games with the club after the season started . However, the club announced Thursday that Jackson's contract had been terminated at his request.

