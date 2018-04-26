Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-NHK reporter gets 21 years for serial rapes

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

A court sentenced on Wednesday a 29-year-old former reporter for Japanese public broadcaster NHK to 21 years in prison for raping three women.

While Yasutaka Tsurumoto consistently denied the allegations during his trial, the Yamagata District Court ruled he was the assailant in all three cases.

"There is a risk of the defendant offending again and the victims demand him be punished severely," said Presiding Judge Mitsuo Kojima in handing down the ruling.

Prosecutors had sought 24 years for Tsurumoto, saying he has not shown repentance for committing the crimes and he could repeat the offense, while his defense counsel questioned the credibility of DNA analysis performed on samples left at the three crime scenes.

The ruling said Tsurumoto broke into the apartments of the women in their 20s and sexually assaulted them in three separate incidents -- in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata in February 2016, and in Yamanashi, in October 2014 and December 2013.

Tsurumoto worked in the Yamanashi bureau of Japan Broadcasting Corp, widely known as NHK, between 2011 and 2015 before moving to the Yamagata bureau in 2015. He was dismissed in February 2017 following his arrest.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Turtle Stepping Stones of Kamo River

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog