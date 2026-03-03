Ex-Nomura employee gets 18 years in prison for robbery, attempted murder of client

A former employee of Nomura Securities Co has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the robbery and attempted murder of a woman in her 80s in 2024.

According to Tuesday’s ruling by the Hiroshima District Court, Yusei Kajiwara, 30, stole about 18 million yen in cash from the house of the woman and her husband, who were company clients, on the afternoon of July 28, 2024, Kyodo News reported.

Kajiwara, who got to know the clients through his wealth management job, drugged the woman with sleeping pills to the point that she almost fell into a coma, according to prosecutors.

He then set fire to the house. The woman woke up and managed to escape the fire unharmed.

Kajiwara’s defense said he did not intend to kill anyone and that he set fire to the closet where the couple kept their cash in a bag to hide the fact that he had taken it.

However, Presiding Judge Hiromi Kakutani pointed out, "It is easy to imagine that setting a fire to a closet would spread and result in the deaths of anyone sleeping in the room."

