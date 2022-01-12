Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-nurse arrested for mixing psychoactive drugs in colleague’s water

2 Comments
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old former nurse on suspicion of mixing psychoactive drugs in her former colleague’s water bottle.

According to police, Midori Shibasaki, who is currently unemployed, allegedly mixed the drugs in her 54-year-old colleague’s water bottle on Oct 9 last year, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim became drowsy after drinking the tainted water and suffered impaired consciousness.

Prior to the incident, the nurse consulted with her superiors and police about experiencing extreme drowsiness during working hours that had plagued her for about a month.

Police suspect that Shibasaki, who has denied the charge, may have tainted her colleague's water on more than one occasion. They are looking into how she might have acquired the drugs and whether there was any trouble between the two women in their work or personal lives.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Anyone else seem to recall another ‘recent’ story of someone in Japan drugging a number of coworkers? Or was THIS it ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well anyway, Midori Shibasaki here’s not the first of Japan’s nurses to try doing this to coworkers:

Aug 2, 2017 https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20170802/p2a/00m/0na/009000c - “Chiba assistant nurse slapped with fresh charges over murder of co-worker”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog