Ex-nurse arrested for mixing psychoactive drugs in colleague’s water

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old former nurse on suspicion of mixing psychoactive drugs in her former colleague’s water bottle.

According to police, Midori Shibasaki, who is currently unemployed, allegedly mixed the drugs in her 54-year-old colleague’s water bottle on Oct 9 last year, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim became drowsy after drinking the tainted water and suffered impaired consciousness.

Prior to the incident, the nurse consulted with her superiors and police about experiencing extreme drowsiness during working hours that had plagued her for about a month.

Police suspect that Shibasaki, who has denied the charge, may have tainted her colleague's water on more than one occasion. They are looking into how she might have acquired the drugs and whether there was any trouble between the two women in their work or personal lives.

