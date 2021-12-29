Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ex-nursing home worker re-arrested over death of 2nd resident

IBARAKI

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have served a 36-year-old woman, who used to work at a nursing home, with a second arrest warrant on suspicion of killing an 84-year-old resident.

Megumi Akama was first arrested on Dec 8 on suspicion of killing a 76-year-old man, Setsuji Yoshida, at the Keyaki no Ie nursing home at around 12:30 p.m. on July 6, 2020, by injecting air into an intravenous tube connected to his leg, Fuji TV reported. He died shortly after of acute circulatory failure caused by an air embolism. Akama resigned the same day.

In the second warrant, which was served on Wednesday, Akama is accused of causing the death of Kisaku Suzuki at around 3:30 p.m. on May 20, 2020, by injecting air into a syringe attached to an IV tube connected to his right hand. Suzuki subsequently died of acute circulatory failure.

Police said there have been other suspicious deaths of elderly residents of the home and are questioning Akama, who started working at the home in April 2020, about those cases as well.

