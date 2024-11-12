Ex-Olympus CEO illegal drugs case referred to prosecutors

The case of former Olympus Corp CEO Stefan Kaufmann, in which it is alleged he received illegal drugs, was referred to prosecutors by Tokyo police on Tuesday, an investigative source said.
Kaufmann, 56, allegedly took possession of cocaine and the synthetic drug MDMA multiple times in Tokyo from September 2022 through February this year. He has admitted to the allegations, the source said.
Kaufman stepped down from his post after the board of the Japanese optical precision equipment maker asked him to resign amid the allegations he purchased recreational drugs, the company said on Oct 28.
Police suspect he received 0.1 to 0.2 gram of cocaine and one MDMA pill each time.
Police searched Kaufmann's residence in June but no illegal drugs were found, while 44-year-old photographer Takaaki Kaneko was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of giving drugs to Kaufmann.
Originally from Germany, Kaufmann joined a European unit of Olympus in 2003 and rose through the ranks.
In April 2023, he became Olympus' first non-Japanese CEO since Michael Woodford, who revealed massive accounting fraud at the company as part of the so-called Olympus scandal, was ousted in 2011.© KYODO
Gaijinjland
Olympus should be more concerned with their chronic alcoholic VP’s than an alleged recreational drug user. That seems more of a detriment to a person’s ability to do their job. Besides, police will refer anything to prosecutors to see what sticks and most cases referred to prosecutors are thrown out and not pursued. That’s why they have over a 99% conviction rate. If all they have on this guy is hearsay from a drug dealer, I doubt they will bother.
BigP
This will end very badly for him. He should have considered the consequences of his actions.