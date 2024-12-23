 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-Olympus CEO Kaufmann pleads guilty to drug charge

4 Comments
TOKYO

Former Olympus Corp CEO Stefan Kaufmann pleaded guilty to the charge of buying illegal drugs at his first court hearing in Tokyo on Monday.

Prosecutors demanded a 10-month prison term, while the defense called for leniency. The Tokyo District Court is set to sentence the 56-year-old defendant on Friday.

According to the indictment, Kaufmann allegedly purchased cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, multiple times in Tokyo between June and November 2023.

"I betrayed the trust of many people. I sincerely apologize," Kaufmann said during the hearing.

Kaufmann was introduced to a drug dealer by his friend and began using illegal drugs to manage work-related fatigue, prosecutors said.

The defense argued the dealer threatened to expose Kaufmann if he stopped buying drugs, adding the defendant lost his job after a weekly magazine published an article based on an interview with the dealer.

Kaufmann, originally from Germany, joined the Japanese optical precision equipment maker as an executive officer before being appointed CEO in April 2023. He resigned on Oct. 28 after the allegations surfaced.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Prosecutors demanded a 10-month prison term, while the defense called for leniency. The Tokyo District Court is set to sentence the 56-year-old defendant on Friday.

Foreigners and drugs; the two areas where the 'justice' system will display extreme rigor in prosecuting non-violent crime.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

buying illegal drugs at his first court hearing in Tokyo

wow, surely there’s a safer time and place to buy drugs!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A drug dealer gives a media interview and isn’t reported to the authorities?

Totally unconscionable!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kaufmann, Ghosn and Woodford they weren't the last execs that being treated like that.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo