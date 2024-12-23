Ex-Olympus CEO Kaufmann pleads guilty to drug charge

Former Olympus Corp CEO Stefan Kaufmann pleaded guilty to the charge of buying illegal drugs at his first court hearing in Tokyo on Monday.
Prosecutors demanded a 10-month prison term, while the defense called for leniency. The Tokyo District Court is set to sentence the 56-year-old defendant on Friday.
According to the indictment, Kaufmann allegedly purchased cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, multiple times in Tokyo between June and November 2023.
"I betrayed the trust of many people. I sincerely apologize," Kaufmann said during the hearing.
Kaufmann was introduced to a drug dealer by his friend and began using illegal drugs to manage work-related fatigue, prosecutors said.
The defense argued the dealer threatened to expose Kaufmann if he stopped buying drugs, adding the defendant lost his job after a weekly magazine published an article based on an interview with the dealer.
Kaufmann, originally from Germany, joined the Japanese optical precision equipment maker as an executive officer before being appointed CEO in April 2023. He resigned on Oct. 28 after the allegations surfaced.© KYODO
dagon
Foreigners and drugs; the two areas where the 'justice' system will display extreme rigor in prosecuting non-violent crime.
Politik Kills
wow, surely there’s a safer time and place to buy drugs!
kurisupisu
A drug dealer gives a media interview and isn’t reported to the authorities?
Totally unconscionable!
sakurasuki
Kaufmann, Ghosn and Woodford they weren't the last execs that being treated like that.