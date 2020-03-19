Ex-police officer arrested for robbing convenience store in Yamagata Pref

Police in Kahoku, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old ex-police officer on suspicion of robbing a convenience store. The suspect, Seiji Takahashi, who lives in Higashine City, Yamagata Prefecture, formerly was a police officer in Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Takahashi, a resident of Higashine City, entered a 7-Eleven store at around 4 a.m. on March 16. He threatened an employee with a knife and demanded cash. He then fled with 80,000 yen. Police said Takahashi was arrested on Tuesday after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

Takahashi’s 86-year-old mother told local media that her son returned to live at his childhood home in Higashine about eight years ago. Since moving back in with his parents, he has been changing jobs. As of Feb 1, Takashi had been unemployed and unable to find work, she said.

