Ex-police officer gets suspended sentence for stealing cash from house damaged by fire

A 39-year-old former police officer in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of stealing cash from a house damaged by fire while he was inspecting the scene.

According to the ruling handed down by the Chiba District Court on Thursday,Takashi Misono, a former police sergeant, stole 358,000 yen in a bag from a house that was partially destroyed by fire on Sept 6, 2020, Kyodo News reported. The court sentenced Misono to two years in prison, suspended for five years.

Misono admitted stealing the money from the house in Kamagaya where he was assigned at the time. He was one of several police and firefighters inspecting the damage to the house.

Police said the owner of the house told them he assumed the money had been destroyed in the fire.

The case came to light in December when Misono was arrested on suspicion of using his smartphone camera to take voyeuristic videos of women. When prefectural police searched his residence, they found the bag of cash taken from the house. Some of the money was burnt.

