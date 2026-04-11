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Ex-police officer sent to prosecutors for intimidating husband of woman he was having affair with

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FUKUOKA

Fukuoka Prefectural Police have referred a former police officer to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law after he allegedly used a knife to intimidate the husband of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

According to investigative sources, the officer allegedly began a relationship with the woman last July, knowing she was married, TV Asahi reported. Later, when the husband attempted to divorce her over the relationship, the officer allegedly conspired with the woman to intimidate him with a knife in order to coerce him not to divorce his wife.

The woman's husband reportedly refused and reported the officer to police.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police imposed a 10% salary reduction for six months on the officer as a disciplinary measure on March 12. The officer resigned voluntarily the same day.

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1 Comment
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It's not good cop/bad cop, it just a bad cop.

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