crime

Ex-police officer sent to prosecutors for groping two girls on trains

0 Comments
NARA

A 37-year-old former police sergeant in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, has been referred to prosecutors on a charge of violating the public nuisance prevention law after he was arrested for groping two high school girls while on trains.

According to prosecutors, the incidents occurred between late October and Dec 1, Sankei Shimbun reported. The ex-officer is accused of repeatedly groping the girls’ buttocks.

The two girls and their parents reported the incidents to police on Dec 6. The officer was suspended for one month and resigned on Friday.

