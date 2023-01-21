Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-police officer sent to prosecutors over two groping incidents in train

0 Comments
AICHI

Papers on a former police officer in his 40s have been sent to prosecutors after he was arrested on suspicion of groping women on two occasions on a train in Aichi Prefecture last year.

According to police, the incidents occurred on two consecutive days in early September on trains in Matsuyama, Kyodo News reported. The officer was on his way to work on both days. In the first incident, he pressed his body against a woman’s back. In the second incident, he groped a woman’s upper body.

One of the women reported the incident and the suspect was suspended for one month. Shortly after, he resigned from the police department. He was quoted by police as saying he was stressed out from his job.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel