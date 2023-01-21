Ex-police officer sent to prosecutors over two groping incidents in train

Papers on a former police officer in his 40s have been sent to prosecutors after he was arrested on suspicion of groping women on two occasions on a train in Aichi Prefecture last year.

According to police, the incidents occurred on two consecutive days in early September on trains in Matsuyama, Kyodo News reported. The officer was on his way to work on both days. In the first incident, he pressed his body against a woman’s back. In the second incident, he groped a woman’s upper body.

One of the women reported the incident and the suspect was suspended for one month. Shortly after, he resigned from the police department. He was quoted by police as saying he was stressed out from his job.

© Japan Today