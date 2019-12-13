Ex-police officer sentenced to death for killing wife, 2 young children

The Fukuoka District Court on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old former policeman to death for killing his 38-year-old wife, nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter in Ogori in 2017.
According to the ruling, Mitsuru Nakata, a former sergeant with the Fukuoka police, strangled his wife Yukiko shortly after midnight on June 5, 2017. He also strangled their son Ryosuke and daughter Miyu.
Nakata pleaded not guilty after his arrest and maintained his innocence during the trial.
Nakata, who worked for the prefectural police's communications dispatch division, was arrested on June 8, 2017, after the police recovered his DNA under one of his wife's fingernails, suggesting she scratched him in a struggle.
Nakata claimed that he left for work early on June 6 and that someone else must have entered the house.
The victims' bodies were found after the wife's sister visited their home. The sister found the wife lying face up in the kitchen on the first floor, while the two children were found dead in their bedroom on the second floor.© Japan Today/Kyodo
6 Comments
Login to comment
savethegaijin
No words. He can rot.
Aly Rustom
good
Alex Einz
hmm, sorry either this article is not giving enough info or the police havent been saying enough.
how could dna trace from someone living living together be enough to convict... scratching someone is def not enough.. that can happen during normal coital activities.
Reckless
Guys if you are in a miserable marriage for whatever reason just leave. Just leave and never come back.
Jen Garci
They need more evidence. This could easily be done by someone else.
WilliB
They are going to sentence someone to death purely on the "evidence" of DNA found under one fingernail? Of his wife? If that is all the prosecution has, this sounds very wrong to me.