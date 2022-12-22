Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-ruling lawmaker faces summary indictment over funds underreporting

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's prosecutors on Thursday issued a summary indictment against former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura, along with his two former secretaries, for improperly reporting political funds.

The latest scandal could force the LDP led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to face headwinds in a string of local elections in the spring as well as in a by-election to select a replacement for Sonoura, who quit Wednesday, as a House of Representatives member.

A political organization headed by Sonoura underreported some 41 million yen collected from six fundraising parties held between 2018 and 2020, the prosecutors said.

A separate group also led by Sonoura failed to report around 8 million yen in spending between 2018 and 2020, they added.

Among the former secretaries, Hayato Otani, 35, served as treasurer for both groups, while Shoji Sato, 80, supported Otani, investigative sources said.

During voluntary questioning by prosecutors, the former lawmaker admitted that he had been aware of the underreporting, and had been informed of it by one of the secretaries. He also expressed readiness to acknowledge collusion with the secretary, the sources said.

But Sonoura, known as an aide to LDP Vice President Taro Aso, said he had neither instructed wrongdoing nor used the unreported money for personal use, the sources added.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old stepped down as a lower house member and left the LDP. In a statement, he apologized for having submitted "false" political funds reports and fostering "public distrust."

With the indictment, a summary court could fine Sonoura. If such an order is finalized, he will be banned from running for any election for five years in principle.

Both ruling and opposition lawmakers called on Sonoura to achieve accountability.

Kazuo Kitagawa, deputy chief of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, said at a press conference on Thursday that it is "extremely regrettable" that Sonoura and his former secretaries violated the political funds control law.

It is also "very important" for the LDP to "take firm measures to prevent a recurrence," Kitagawa added.

Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, urged the LDP to "rigorously check" whether other lawmakers within the ruling party have been engaged in similar cases.

As the former lawmaker stepped down, a by-election in his Chiba Prefecture constituency, near Tokyo, is expected to be held in April, prompting the LDP to select a replacement candidate.

Local elections are also scheduled to be held across Japan in April.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog