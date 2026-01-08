Ex-SDF member Gonoi to settle with state, ex-colleague over sexual assault

Rina Gonoi, former member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces, attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in this Dec 13, 2023, file photo.

Rina Gonoi, who was sexually assaulted while serving in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, is expected to reach a civil settlement with the two remaining defendants, the state and a former colleague, trial records showed Thursday.

In a lawsuit filed at the Yokohama District Court in January 2023, Gonoi, 26, sought damages from the state and five former GSDF members for causing her mental distress while she belonged to a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture. Gonoi left the GSDF in 2022.

The case drew widespread attention as Gonoi made the rare move of coming forward to expose her ordeal, prompting the Defense Ministry to launch a special investigation by the Inspector General's Office of Legal Compliance, directly overseen by the defense minister, as part of efforts to address harassment issues.

All five were dishonorably discharged.

Gonoi has already reached settlements with four of the five.

The upcoming settlement assures compensation from the state, but no apology and payment is expected from the former SDF member, who is in his 50s, whom Gonoi accused of being the ringleader. He has denied having orchestrated the attack.

The defendant had offered to apologize, but Gonoi rejected this, saying it is meaningless.

Three former sergeants were each handed two-year prison sentences, suspended for four years, for their part in the indecent assault. But the two others, including the final defendant, did not face a criminal trial.

"I was able to fully express my wish to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future" in the SDF, Gonoi said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

Gonoi, who received the International Women of Courage award from the U.S. government in March 2024, plans to hold a press conference in late January, when the settlement is expected to be reached.

By December 2023, a total of 245 individuals in the ministry and the SDF were disciplined for harassment and breaches of discipline following a special probe into various forms of harassment in all SDF units.

