Ex-SDF member says high-profile sex assault case fight was not a waste

Rina Gonoi, former member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces, attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A woman who was sexually assaulted while serving in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Wednesday that her fight to get justice was "not a waste," a day after a court convicted three former members for sexual indecency.

"I spent two years of my life fighting against it," Rina Gonoi, 24, said at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo. Though she said it would have been better if she had not gone through the painful experience in the first place, her remarks suggested she feels it was worth the effort.

The high-profile case brought the culture of harassment in Japan's armed forces to public attention after Gonoi made the rare move of coming forward to report the offenses.

The Fukushima District Court on Tuesday sentenced Shutaro Shibuya, Akito Sekine and Yusuke Kimezawa to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for the assault at a GSDF training facility where they held Gonoi down and got on top of her, forcibly pressing their bodies against hers.

"I was relieved when the ruling was handed down," Gonoi said. "The conviction showed that what I had been saying was recognized by the court."

According to the ruling, the attack occurred while they were in the company of others, eating and drinking at the facility in Hokkaido on Aug. 3, 2021.

During the trial, the three denied touching Gonoi in an indecent manner or intending to do so and stated that they had apologized to her at the instruction of the SDF before being discharged.

While Shibuya admitted in the trial to moving his hips around, he said it was "to make (others) laugh" by copying a comedian.

But the judge stressed that regardless of intent, their actions were clearly suggestive and therefore constituted sexual indecency.

"People will understand that even if they are doing something to make people laugh, a crime is a crime," Gonoi said.

The case prompted Japan's Defense Ministry to hold a special investigation into various forms of harassment in all SDF units from September 2022 to August this year, with the ministry receiving over 1,300 reports of abuses of power.

The ministry has since requested that the forces reexamine their education systems and implement additional countermeasures.

"I don't believe that changes will come quickly," she said. "But I have believed that (the SDF) can fundamentally change since the day I first raised my voice."

Gonoi was selected by Time magazine as one of 2023's 100 emerging global talents.

© KYODO