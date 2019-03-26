Ex-Sumitomo Corp employee arrested for sexually assaulting job-seeking student

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 24-year-old former employee of Sumitomo Corp on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female university student in her 20s.

Police said the suspect, Takuya Miyoshi, invited the third-year female college student, whom he met during her job hunting activities, to an izakaya (Japanese pub) and got her drunk before taking her back to her hotel where he allegedly sexually assaulted her early on March 2, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Miyoshi and a colleague met the student at the izakaya on the night of March 1 and pressured her to drink glassfuls of alcohol in one go. After becoming intoxicated, the female student was assisted back to her hotel room by Miyoshi and his colleague. However, police said Miyoshi managed to steal her hotel card key and went back to her room alone and sexually assaulted her.

Sumitomo Corp said Miyoshi was fired on March 6 after it was notified by police that the woman had filed a criminal complaint. The company said he had been working in the sales department since joining the company about one year ago. Miyoshi and the woman are believed to have become acquainted through a mutual friend.

