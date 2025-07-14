Former top-tier sumo wrestler Amuru arrested for sexual assault, robbery

Former top-division sumo wrestler Amuru from Russia was arrested Sunday along with a man from Uzbekistan for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and robbing her in Tokyo in April.

Amuru, a 41-year-old whose real name is Nikolay Ivanov, and his 34-year-old friend Alisher Ergashevich Ochilov met the woman, who is in her 30s, for the first time at a restaurant before inviting her to a karaoke parlor in the Shibuya district, where they allegedly committed a nonconsensual sexual act and robbed her of 40,000 yen on April 5.

Local police declined to say whether the two suspects have admitted to the allegations.

Ivanov made his professional sumo debut in May 2002 and entered the elite makuuchi division in November 2014. He rose as high as No. 5 maegashira before retiring in 2018.

