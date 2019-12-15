Ex-top bureaucrat gets 6 years for murdering reclusive son

A Japanese court sentenced a former top bureaucrat to six years in prison on Monday for killing his socially reclusive son in Tokyo earlier this year.

The Tokyo District Court found that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, stabbed his 44-year-old son Eiichiro in the neck and chest multiple times on June 1, causing his death from massive blood loss.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year term. While acknowledging that the son's violence at home was behind the murder, they noted there were other ways the situation could have been resolved.

The defense team had sought a suspended term, saying the defendant had long supported his eldest son, who had a developmental disorder, and committed murder in self-defense after his son threatened to kill him.

In Friday's hearing, Kumazawa admitted to the charge, saying, "I think it is my duty to pay for the crime and pray that my son can spend a peaceful time in the afterlife."

Kumazawa joined the forerunner to the farm ministry in 1967 and became vice minister in 2001. He stepped down the following year amid criticism over the ministry's handling of a mad cow disease outbreak.

He went on to serve as Japan's ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2005 to 2008.

The case has drawn much public attention due to the large number of social recluses, known as "hikikomori," aged 40 to 64 in Japan, with the government estimating there to be 613,000 across the country.

