Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-top bureaucrat gets 6 years for murdering reclusive son

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese court sentenced a former top bureaucrat to six years in prison on Monday for killing his socially reclusive son in Tokyo earlier this year.

The Tokyo District Court found that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, stabbed his 44-year-old son Eiichiro in the neck and chest multiple times on June 1, causing his death from massive blood loss.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year term. While acknowledging that the son's violence at home was behind the murder, they noted there were other ways the situation could have been resolved.

The defense team had sought a suspended term, saying the defendant had long supported his eldest son, who had a developmental disorder, and committed murder in self-defense after his son threatened to kill him.

In Friday's hearing, Kumazawa admitted to the charge, saying, "I think it is my duty to pay for the crime and pray that my son can spend a peaceful time in the afterlife."

Kumazawa joined the forerunner to the farm ministry in 1967 and became vice minister in 2001. He stepped down the following year amid criticism over the ministry's handling of a mad cow disease outbreak.

He went on to serve as Japan's ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2005 to 2008.

The case has drawn much public attention due to the large number of social recluses, known as "hikikomori," aged 40 to 64 in Japan, with the government estimating there to be 613,000 across the country.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Such a sad story,no matter the length of the penalty he got.

This man will live forever with the guilt of killing his own flesh.

Though mental illness should be acknowledged and the families that have such ill people in house need social welfare help and proper support.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon