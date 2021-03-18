Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Summary indictment issued to ex-top prosecutor over gambling

TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors said Thursday they issued a summary indictment to the capital's former top prosecutor for gambling with news reporters last year.

Hiromu Kurokawa, who was believed to have been favored by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, initially escaped charges, with prosecutors noting he had resigned as head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors office after it came to light that he had played mahjong for money on four occasions.

But with the incidents, which occurred during Japan's first state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, attracting widespread public censure, a reinvestigation was triggered in December by a citizens' inquest panel formed to review the decision.

The Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution concluded that Kurokawa should be indicted as he had been in a position to deter illegal acts and that his gambling with reporters when Japan was under a state of emergency due to the pandemic had had a significant impact on society.

With the summary indictment, a simplified proceeding that skips court proceedings and applies to less serious offenses, Kurokowa faces a fine of up to 1 million yen ($9,600).

Kurokawa, 64, stepped down in May after admitting to reports published by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun that he had played mahjong for money with two reporters from the national Sankei Shimbun and an employee of the Asahi Shimbun on four occasions between April and May.

