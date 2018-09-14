Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-TV director gets suspended term for helping commentator's suicide

0 Comments
TOKYO

A former director of a TV program featuring conservative commentator Susumu Nishibe was given a suspended jail term on Friday for assisting the 78-year-old to commit suicide in January.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Tetsugaku Kubota, a 45-year-old former employee of a unit of the Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp, to two years in prison, suspended for three years, saying he conspired with another man to help Nishibe drown in a river.

Nishibe, who had often mentioned his intent to kill himself, had hand impairments, making it difficult for him to commit suicide unaided.

According to the ruling, Kubota drove Nishibe to the Tama River in Tokyo, placed him in a safety harness, tethered him to a nearby tree with a length of rope and helped him into the water on Jan 21 in conspiracy with Tadashi Aoyama, 54, a male acquaintance of the commentator.

While Kubota had denied assisting in the suicide during the trial, Judge Minoru Morishita said the defendant had been asked by Nishibe to help him kill himself since last summer, purchased the necessary equipment and surveyed the site for him beforehand. "The sorrow of the bereaved family is great," the judge said.

But the court suspended the sentence, citing Nishibe's firm determination to commit suicide. He was the moderator of a TV panel program in which Kubota worked as a director.

The TV broadcaster, which fired Kubota on Wednesday, said in a statement, "We take the ruling seriously and apologize to the viewers of our programs."

In July, the same court also sentenced Aoyama, who had headed a study group set up by Nishibe, to two years in prison, suspended for three years.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Cosmetics

Kim Kardashian Has Released A Cherry Blossom-Themed Makeup Line

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

The World’s Oldest Hotel: What It’s Like to Stay at Japan’s Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan

GaijinPot Blog

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel