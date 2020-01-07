Ex-TV reporter appeals against ruling in Japan #MeToo case

A former television reporter appealed on Monday a civil court ruling ordering him to pay damages to Japanese #MeToo symbol and journalist Shiori Ito in a high-profile rape case.
Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief for Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. and biographer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has denied Ito's allegation that he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent at a Tokyo hotel in 2015 while she was in a state of intoxication and unconscious.
The Tokyo District Court last month ordered Yamaguchi, 53, to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to the 30-year-old Ito.
The court rejected a counter-lawsuit filed by Yamaguchi seeking 130 million yen in compensation from Ito. He claimed his social reputation has been damaged by her remarks.
Ito filed a criminal complaint with police, but prosecutors dropped the case in 2016.
She later filed a complaint with the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, but it also judged in 2017 that the prosecutors' decision was appropriate.© KYODO
Yubaru
I think you did a good enough job of it yourself! I will also make a bet that this woman is not the first either and you counted on her shame and the cultural mores of keeping one's mouth shut to get you off!
Didn't work this time, and hopefully it will encourage others to step forward too!
Burning Bush
Drinking with female coworkers on business trips is inappropriate.
Yubaru
No it is not! Only someone who can not control themselves would make a comment like this! I have drank with numerous female coworkers on business trips and nothing whatsoever inappropriate happened.
JJ Jetplane
@Burning Bush
No. Going off alone with your drunk coworker is inappropriate. Drinking with them during your off hours is perfectly fine.
Aly Rustom
this is what I think is inappropriate.
Concerned Citizen
This type of 'he said she said' case is impossible to prove without material evidence. Did she complain to police immediately? If not, then physical evidence would be hard to find. I suspect that is why prosecutors dropped the case.
Sadly, some evil men will take advantage of intoxicated women. I would advise my girls to avoid getting into such compromised situations.