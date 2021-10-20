Ex-U.S. envoy Hagerty slams Japan's justice system over Nissan case

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty on Wednesday accused Japan of what he called an "inhumane" justice system, citing the ongoing case of a former Nissan Motor Co executive who was arrested along with his boss Carlos Ghosn in 2018 in Japan over financial misconduct allegations.
Hagerty, now a Senator representing Tennessee, highlighted the plight of Greg Kelly, who is currently on trial in Japan, during a confirmation hearing for U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel. Kelly, who is from the southern state, has pleaded not guilty.
Noting that Kelly's defense attorneys plan to present their closing arguments next week, Hagerty emphasized it took "35 months to get to this point" since the arrest. He also said a verdict is not expected until next March for "reasons that defy logic."
"It's in our nation's interest to resolve the situation quickly," Hagerty said, adding, "With this type of justice system, I fear that American executives will start thinking twice about doing business in Japan."
A Japanese government spokesman dismissed the criticism, saying the country's justice system has procedures in place to protect individuals' rights while cases are being investigated.
"We believe such procedures are being implemented appropriately," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a press conference in Tokyo.
Hagerty called for Emanuel to make it a matter of "top priority" once he is confirmed as ambassador to see Kelly's name is cleared and that he is returned to the United States as soon as possible. Emanuel agreed that the safety of U.S. citizens is the number one responsibility of an embassy and ambassador.
In late September, Tokyo prosecutors sought a two-year prison term for Kelly for helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn to underreport his remuneration by millions of yen.
Ghosn, facing trial in Japan, jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019 fearing being "held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system."
Kelly is a citizen "caught in the Japanese judicial system, suffering from unfair and barbaric treatment in the so-called hostage justice system," Hagerty said.
Hagerty, who assumed his role as U.S. ambassador to Japan in 2017, stepped down in July 2019 to run for the Senate. The post has been vacant since then.© KYODO
dan
Hagerty is spot on!!!
35 months ...smh.
Japan is has a woeful justice system.
Ricky Kaminski13
Go Hagerty! Absolutely spot on. Tell them straight, they hate that!
Rob
In civilized countries like USA, super-rich white collar criminals aren't prosecuted. Japan's criminal justice system is so quaint.
descendent
Kelly is a hostage and his case is a farce, and I'm glad somebody of the status of a Senator and former Ambassador is pointing out the obvious.
In_japan
What rights? Please elaborate.
Mickelicious
Great. This is shaking the tree.
This transcends politics.
CitizenSmith
I'd hardly call being out on bail barbaric treatment.
P. Smith
The farcical nature of Japan’s “justice” system isn’t news to anyone who has any knowledge of it. I’m happy to see people speaking up about it.
Tom Doley
Well there you go, I've always said Japan is no different to Noko and China. World is starting to awaken to this third world practice here.
Reckless
Well said.
Rob
Most people defending Ghosn and Kelly have been beaten down and abused so much by the super-rich, they simply can't fathom such criminals actually being arrested and jailed.
They would also be the type to meekly hand over ID when Japanese cops ask to see it 'because you're a foreigner'.
TrevorPeace
Can't wait for the new ambassador to present his credentials and behind closed doors make a good economic threat. Let's just wait and see. Shouldn't take long.
Rob
Who do you think is going to threaten who? Japan is in a strong position to threaten USA but why would they? Even though China is a far more important trade partner, Japan still has a healthy surplus vis-a-vis USA.
Meiyouwenti
In Japan all men and women are equal under the law. Kelly is going through what other Japanese criminal suspects are going through. And if “American executives will start thinking twice about doing business in Japan ,” that’s just as well. Good riddance for vultures.
ian
Why would he do that?