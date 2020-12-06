Ex-worker at home for disabled arrested over death of resident

Police in Higashiura, Aichi Prefecture have arrested a 45-year-old man who used to work at a home for disabled people over the death of a resident there in 2019.

According to police, Ariyuki Mizuno has admitted to beating a 54-year-old resident of the Nanairo Home in July 2019.

Mizuno told police he was stressed out and kicked the victim several times in the stomach because he wouldn’t do as he was told, Fuji TV reported. The resident died three months later due to internal injuries.

Police said they are questioning Mizuno about the deaths of two other residents of the facility

© Japan Today