crime

Ex-worker at nursing home arrested for allegedly killing resident

TOKYO

A former employee at a nursing home in Tokyo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating an 82-year-old resident to death at the facility last month, police said.

Tomoki Nemoto, 28, denied the allegation, saying he had "never used violence," the police said. Nemoto allegedly fatally assaulted Kihachiro Kurosawa from April 3 to 4 while on night duty at the facility in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward.

Nemoto made an emergency call at around 1:45 a.m. on April 4 and Kurosawa was taken to a hospital but died the following day. An autopsy found that the cause of death was bleeding resulting from damage to internal organs. His rib on the right side was also broken, the police said.

After being taken to hospital, Kurosawa told relatives that he had been "kicked by a man."

"It was good that the man was arrested but my father will not return," said Kurosawa's 52-year-old daughter. "I will never forgive that man."

I hope there is more evidence than just "Kurosawa told relatives that he had been "kicked by a man."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

