Ex-worker at nursing home arrested over abuse of woman in 80s suffering from dementia

Police in Ota, Gunma, Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing an elderly woman at a nursing home where he used to work.

According to police, Yuji Fujii slapped the woman, who is in her 80s and who suffers from dementia, in the face with both hands at around 7:55 p.m. on Sept 25 at Fuji TV reported. He is also accused of kicking her leg, police said.

At the time, Fujii was the only one on night duty, police said. The next day, the woman, who wears glasses, bumped into the toilet door and seemed disoriented. Another staff member noticed bruises on her face. The facility contacted police about a case of possible abuse. The woman was not seriously injured, police said.

Fujii quit his job in late September.

In October, police visited the nursing home and spoke with several residents who said they had been hit by Fujii.

© Japan Today