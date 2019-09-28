Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-worker at nursing home goes on trial for killing 83-year-old resident

TOKYO

A former caregiver at a nursing home in Tokyo went on trial Friday over the murder of an 83-year-old resident at the facility in 2017.

According to the indictment, the killing took place early on the morning of Aug 22, 2017, at the nursing home in Nakano Ward. The defendant, Hisashi Minakawa, 27, is accused of strangling Kan Fujisawa, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, and placing the unconscious victim in a bathtub which he then filled with hot water. The cause of death was drowning.

Minakawa was on a night shift with another worker on the night of the homicide but alone with Fujisawa in the bathing facility. After his arrest, Minakawa was quoted by police as saying he couldn’t stand it anymore after Fujisawa repeatedly wet his bed.

Prior to his arrest he had told the police he found the victim dead after he was away tending an emergency call within the nursing home. But there was no record of such a call, according to the police.

Minakawa quit his job at the facility in late September 2017.

