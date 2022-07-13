Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-Yamato Transport worker arrested for stealing 20 diamonds from package

OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old former employee of Yamato Transport Co, a major parcel delivery company in Japan, for allegedly stealing 20 diamonds from a package last year. The stolen diamonds were worth about 12,520,000 yen.

According to police, Joji Yakata stole the parcel containing 20 rough diamonds from the delivery center at Yamato’s Osaka Main Branch Office in late July last year, Kyodo News reported. At the time, he was working as the group leader at the branch.

Police said the diamonds were shipped from a jewelry processing company in Tokyo to a firm in Osaka. Police said Yakata sold the diamonds but some have been recovered. No other information on the rest of the diamonds was released.

Police are also investigating a separate claim from Yamato Transport concerning the possibility of an employee stealing packages this April. Yakata was fired in May and police are questioning him about those thefts as well.

