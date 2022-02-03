Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-Yamato worker gets 27 years in prison for murder

3 Comments
KObe

The Kobe District Court has sentenced a former part-time worker at Yamato Transport Co to 27 years in prison for the murder of one colleague and the attempted murder of another co-worker in Kobe in 2020.

Prosecutors had sought 28 years for Shinichi Kakei, 47, a former employee at Yamato's Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center in Kita Ward, on Feb 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. After the verdict, Kakei said he had been hoping for the death penalty.

According to the indictment, Kakei fatally stabbed a 47-year-old female employee and seriously wounded a 60-year-old male employee at the distribution center at around 4 a.m. on Oct 6, 2020. The woman, Mayumi Hirono, was confirmed dead at the scene after suffering several stab wounds to her abdomen. The male employee, who was stabbed with a separate knife, sustained minor injuries, but was able to call police.

The day before, Kakei had an argument with the male employee he stabbed. Hirono attempted to break up the argument but without success. Kakei roughed her up when she tried to intervene.

Her superior asked her to notify police about the trouble. Hirono told police that Kakei hit her and grabbed her tightly. She was quoted by police as saying, “The company has instructed me to file a complaint, but his violence wasn’t directed at me, so I didn’t want to report it as a crime.”

Kakei was forced to resign that afternoon.

After he returned the next morning and stabbed his two former colleagues, Kakei fled the distribution center in a car parked at the scene and later switched to his own vehicle which he crashed into a police patrol car. He told police he rammed the patrol car because he knew was going to be arrested anyway.

Following his arrest, Kakei was quoted as stating, “I was furious after being fired.”





What about this case gives this person so long in prison. There are so many murder cases where someone only gets a few years. I would really like to see inside the mind of the prosecutors. Maybe I am missing some of this story?



Maybe I am missing some of this story?

Probably. Why don't you compare it to the "murder cases where someone only gets a few years" and see if you can spot the differences. Let us know what you find.



Probably. Why don't you compare it to the "murder cases where someone only gets a few years" and see if you can spot the differences. Let us know what you find.

Murder is Murder, and should NEVER be justified EXCEPT in the case of Self Defense and the Defense of others when there is a significant chance there could be a loss of life.



@Expotential Witness,

Awesome comments.

However,this is Japan and everything is arbitrary,much like the driving test, especially if you don't know any 'elites.'



Prisoners with a sentence serve their time in general prisons. Death row prisoners in a special wing or prison with different regulations than a general prison.

He will have plenty of time to think about his crime and the human damage he did.

If he survives he will one day be released



