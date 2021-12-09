Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Execs accused of exporting bioweapon device to receive compensation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Executives of a Japanese company indicted last year over illegal export of items capable of producing biological weapons will be compensated after the case against them was dropped, their lawyer said Thursday.

The Tokyo District Court awarded Tuesday a total of 11.3 million yen to Masaaki Okawara, 72, president of Yokohama-based machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co, Junji Shimada, 68, one of its former directors, as well as the family of former adviser Shizuo Aishima, who died after being released on bail in November last year.

In March last year, police arrested the three on suspicion of illegally exporting spray dryers capable of producing biological agents. The detention of Okawara and Shimada continued until they were released on bail in February this year.

On July 30, four days before the first hearing of the two men, the prosecutors withdrew their indictment, saying that "doubts have arisen as to whether they are guilty of a crime." The indictment for Aishima had been rescinded due to his death.

"The relevant records suggest there would have been enough reason to acquit the accused if the case continued," Presiding Judge Kiichi Hiraide said, according to the lawyer Tsuyoshi Takada.

The three parties will receive 12,500 yen each for every day spent in custody in accordance with Japan's criminal compensation law. Okawara and Shimada spent 332 days in custody, while Aishima was detained for 240 days.

Separately, Okawara, Shimada and the family of Aishima filed a damages suit against the Tokyo metropolitan government and the state in September, seeking compensation for the alleged unlawful investigation by the police in the capital and prosecutors.

"The court decision to grant compensation is significant as it means they were declared innocent publicly. We will claim and prove violations of duty of care by investigative agencies in a separate damages suit," Takada said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Is Japan going to impose export controls on these traitors, just like Japan did to Korea after falsely accusing them of doing the same?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo