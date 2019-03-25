Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fake bomb threat causes delays to Tobu Railway

TOKYO

A bomb threat sent to Tobu Railway Co in Tokyo on Sunday caused temporary delays in train services, police said Monday.

According to police, at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Tobu Railway’s customer center in Tokyo received a phone call from a man claiming he had planted an explosive along the railway tracks between Takenotsuka and Nishiarai stations, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The private railway company temporarily halted trains running along the Tobu Isesaki Line between Asakusa in Tokyo and Kuki Station in Saitama Prefecture and the Tobu Nikko Line between Tobu-Dobutsu-Koen and Minami-Kurihashi stations in Saitama Prefecture. 

Police conducted an extensive search at the designated areas; however, no explosive devices were found.

The trains resumed operation around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police said the person who phoned in the fake bomb threat faces a charge of forcible obstruction of business, if apprehended.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

