Chinese exchange student made to fake her own abduction to get money from her parents

A female Chinese exchange student in Japan was made to fake her own abduction to get money from her parents as part of a fraud scheme by an individual claiming to be a member of Chinese intelligence, investigative sources said Thursday.

The woman in Tokyo was contacted multiple times earlier this year by the person, who pretended to belong to China's Public Security Ministry and claimed there was a warrant out for her arrest in her homeland but that she could pay to have it scrapped.

She initially paid several hundred thousand yen to the suspect but was told to get more money from her family by faking her own abduction.

Her parents in China wired around 30 million yen and notified the police in Japan of what they believed was her abduction through an acquaintance, according to the sources.

The fraud was revealed by the Metropolitan Police Department after it confirmed through security camera footage that she had been outside her home by herself at the time of the "abduction."

The number of scams targeting Chinese exchange students by people claiming to be part of China's state security has been on the rise since around 2023, and at least three have been victimized this year, according to the police.

But police have struggled to investigate such cases as the money is sent to China, and they have urged caution on their website.

There has also been an increase in similar fraud by people claiming to be Japanese investigative authorities, with sources noting the tactic likely originated in China.

According to the sources, the female student paid in the initial money receiving a call purporting to be from the Chinese ministry around May or June.

In August, she was ordered to fake an abduction to make her parents send money. The student painted her face to look like she had been beaten and tied herself up, and a photo was sent by the suspect to her parents via social media.

The student was later found to have made sympathetic comments in her diary about the suspect, who is believed to have gained her trust over time to make her more compliant, the sources said.

© KYODO