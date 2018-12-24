Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Families of detained Yasukuni Shrine protesters seek China's help

HONG KONG

Families of two Hong Kong activists who were arrested over a protest at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine two weeks ago pleaded Monday for China's help in pressing for their release.

The families of Kwok Siu-kit and Yim Man-wa, both members of a Hong Kong-based activist group, petitioned at the Chinese Foreign Ministry commissioner's office in Hong Kong.

"We have asked them to apply pressure to Japan for their release," said Yim's mother Elsa Au after meeting, together with Kwok's daughter Tanya Kwok, with a staff member of the office. "We want to know daily what their situation is. We hope (the office) will send someone to check on their health. (The office) made no promises, only saying they will relay our requests to the upper level."

Tanya Kwok said the staff member reiterated that China is "very concerned" about the pair.

Kwok Siu-kit, meanwhile, started a hunger strike on Sunday over alleged mistreatment of himself in police custody, according to the group, the Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands, which claims Chinese sovereignty over the Japan-controlled Senkaku islets in the East China Sea.

On Dec 12, Kwok, 55, stood at the shrine's entrance and set on fire a makeshift memorial tablet with the name of Japan's wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who is enshrined at Yasukuni, written on it. He shouted "Down with militarism! Remember the Nanjing Massacre! Japan must apologize!" before being subdued by guards.

Yim, a journalist who filmed Kwok' protest, was arrested along with Kwok.

The shrine honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead and is often seen as a symbol of Japan's militarist past by neighboring countries including China and South Korea.

Visits by Japanese leaders have drawn outcry from those that suffered under Japanese occupation or colonialism before and during World War II.

China's Foreign Ministry has called on Japan to ensure the legal interests of the two.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

What a joke. They entered Japan for the express purpose of carrying out anti-Japan activity breaking Japanese law in the process. They should be grateful that they aren't treated the way foreigners would be treated if they did the same thing in China.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

They need to stop whining.

They bought flew to a country with the intent to trespass on people’s property and start an arson.

If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan is a democratic nation, there is nothing wrong to express opinions freely. Immediately let them go, they are neighbours.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Japan has a horrendous history. Trying to sweep it under the carpet is only going to make it worse. https://www.ranker.com/list/japanese-wwii-war-crimes/mel-judson

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Anyone, whether Japanese or non-Japanese starts a fire anywhere will be arrested. You just can't set fires! They got busted, deal with it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Akie

So starting a fire in a public place is ok? Try doing that in China and see what happens.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

since1981, what fire ? They just expressed their disappointment over certain actions. They are not burning anything down as Japanese army did 80 years ago. How many Japanese will be jailed if you arrest people just because they burned a piece of paper ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And how would the Chinese police react if someone started a fire in Tiananmen Square?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

serendipitous1, it is not ok, but it is justified ? Education is good enough to let them know. Don't make small things more complicated than necessary.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

dbsaiya, you will lose your social credit, that is it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

