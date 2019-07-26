Families, survivors mark 3 years since mass murder at care home for mentally disabled

People place flowers for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage at a care home for the mentally disabled on Friday, marking three years since the mass murder that killed 19 and injured 26 others.

Survivors and bereaved families marked three years Friday since a fatal stabbing rampage at a care home for the mentally disabled near Tokyo.

Care home officials and local citizens mourned for the victims at the site of the mass murder where a former care worker killed 19 residents and injured 26 others, including two employees of the facility employees, on July 26, 2016.

"I live with unbearable feelings and regret in my heart," said Kaoru Irikura, the 62-year-old head of the care home, Tsukui Yamayuri En, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

"I have spent day after day trying not to be defeated by what happened," she said.

Kazuma Otsuki, 69, who heads a group formed by the families of facility residents, said of the ceremony, "This brings it all back. The days have been long."

The lay-judge trial of former care worker Satoshi Uematsu, 29, who has been indicted for murder and other charges, is slated to start on Jan 8 next year and a ruling is expected to be handed down by the end of March.

According to the indictment, Uematsu broke into the care facility in the early hours of July 26, 2016, for purpose of murdering residents, many of whom were unable to communicate due to their disabilities.

In written interviews with media, Uematsu continues to make discriminatory remarks against persons with disabilities, saying people who cannot communicate bring "misfortune."

Takashi Ono, 75, whose 46-year-old son Kazuya was injured in the stabbing rampage, said it pains him that the public shows little interest in the murders.

"We have to make an effort to have the public understand about people with disabilities," Ono said.

A 32-year-old man who visited the site for the first time to offer flowers said he has experience of being dismissed from work because of his autism. "You are unproductive," he said he was told.

"I offered my prayers, thinking I might have been one of the victims," the man who came from Fukuoka Prefecture said, citing Uematsu's discriminatory words.

"I want a society where diversity is respected by many kinds of people," he said.

In addition to a new facility being constructed at the site, the Kanagawa prefectural government will establish a new facility in Yokohama as early as fiscal 2021. Each care home will accommodate 66 residents.

The prefecture will decide on where around 120 residents of the facility, now living at other locations, will live after confirming their desired destinations, including group homes in local areas.

© KYODO