 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Family court sends 16-year-old boy back to prosecutors to be tried for killing his parents

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama Family Court has sent a 16-year-old boy who allegedly murdered his parents at their apartment in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, back to public prosecutors after determining that the minor should be tried as an adult.

The boy, who was 15 at the time, is accused of murdering his parents (both in their 50s) on Feb 10 this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. His case was later sent to the Yokohama Family Court. But on Tuesday, the court sent the case back to the prosecutor’s office. The judge said that “considering the impact of this case on society, it is appropriate that the suspect, though a minor, be tried as an adult.”

Based on this decision, the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office will decide whether to prosecute the 16-year-old boy.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo