Family court sends 16-year-old boy back to prosecutors to be tried for killing his parents

The Yokohama Family Court has sent a 16-year-old boy who allegedly murdered his parents at their apartment in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, back to public prosecutors after determining that the minor should be tried as an adult.

The boy, who was 15 at the time, is accused of murdering his parents (both in their 50s) on Feb 10 this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. His case was later sent to the Yokohama Family Court. But on Tuesday, the court sent the case back to the prosecutor’s office. The judge said that “considering the impact of this case on society, it is appropriate that the suspect, though a minor, be tried as an adult.”

Based on this decision, the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office will decide whether to prosecute the 16-year-old boy.

