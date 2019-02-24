Family of 4 hit by car in Tokyo’s Machida City; driver arrested

A family of four were walking along a road when they were hit from behind by a car in Tokyo’s Machida City on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. According to police, a 68-year-old man is currently in a critical condition while his nine-year-old grandson is being treated for serious injuries. The other two family members, a 38-year-old man and his 13-year-old son, were also injured and were in a stable condition on Sunday.

After the incident, police arrested a 61-year-old male driver on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. He was quoted by police as saying, “I was distracted by a motorcyclist who had temporarily stopped [in the lane].”

The accident scene occurred in a residential area about 700 meters from JR Machida Station. There are no sidewalks along the single-lane road.

