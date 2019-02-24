Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Family of 4 hit by car in Tokyo’s Machida City; driver arrested

TOKYO

A family of four were walking along a road when they were hit from behind by a car in Tokyo’s Machida City on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. According to police, a 68-year-old man is currently in a critical condition while his nine-year-old grandson is being treated for serious injuries. The other two family members, a 38-year-old man and his 13-year-old son, were also injured and were in a stable condition on Sunday.

After the incident, police arrested a 61-year-old male driver on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. He was quoted by police as saying, “I was distracted by a motorcyclist who had temporarily stopped [in the lane].”

The accident scene occurred in a residential area about 700 meters from JR Machida Station. There are no sidewalks along the single-lane road.

3 Comments
I hope the victims recovers soon.

The lack of pavenents does incline people to walk in the middle of the road oblivious of vehicles around them. I have been told that it's the drivers responsiblity to watch out for pedestrians, knowing how 95% of drivers are always in a mad rush + oblivious pedestrians is always going to be trouble, hope they all get well soon.

@Kobe White Bar Owner -  I have been told that it's the drivers responsibility to watch out for pedestrians, 

That is correct. It is also why drivers are arrested. Driving is a privilege, not a right.

