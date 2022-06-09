Family of dead Sri Lankan detainee demands apology from Japanese gov't

The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in central Japan last year demanded an apology from the government on Wednesday in a damages suit against the state.
The family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, who alleges she was illegally detained and died due to a lack of necessary medical care, filed the lawsuit in March, seeking 156 million yen in damages.
"We want the Japanese government to apologize and admit its responsibility" for her death, Wishma's sister Wayomi said in the first hearing at the Nagoya District Court.
"I want an overhaul of Japan's immigration system. I believe that Japan will change into a country that values human beings," she added.
Wishma died at the age of 33 on March 6 last year at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau after complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms from mid-January.
The family's legal team has demanded the government release all security camera footage of Wishma's time in detention, saying, "The bereaved family has the right to know the truth, and the judge has the duty to know."
"We want to know why she was left to die," said Poornima, another sister.
The Japanese government has already indicated it will fight the lawsuit, which will focus on whether the immigration authorities' response led to Wishma's death.
Her family claims that the government refused to grant her provisional release despite her deteriorating health to pressure her to return to Sri Lanka, resulting in her death.
They allege that immigration authorities did not provide Wishma with appropriate medical care despite a urine test showing she was starving, and that on the day of her death, emergency services were not requested until a pulse could no longer be detected.
They also take issue with the fact that the emaciated Wishma was taken to the psychiatric department of a hospital.
The family will demand the release of Wishma's autopsy results and is also considering requesting the examination of witnesses, including the director of the immigration bureau at the time and the doctor who examined Wishma just before her death.
Wishma arrived in Japan on a student visa in 2017 to study the Japanese language but overstayed her visa, with her asylum application denied by immigration authorities.
Her illegal immigration status was found out after she sought police protection in Shizuoka Prefecture for domestic abuse in August 2020. She was subsequently sent to the Nagoya immigration center to await deportation.
An investigation by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan found that the immigration center staff "lacked awareness" on handling emergencies, although it could not determine the exact cause of her death.
Her family also filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors against the immigration center's senior officials in November last year, saying they failed to provide appropriate medical care.
Asiaman7
There needs to be accountability and justice for Wishma and all other victims of Japanese immigration. Begin with an apology.
“Japan's hidden darkness: Deaths, inhumane treatment rife at immigration centers,” Mainichi Shimbun, 9 July 2019, https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190709/p2a/00m/0fe/012000c
kurisupisu
Unfortunately, Japan doesn’t even value its own people and is exploiting millions in 2022.
With foreigners the ill treatment is escalated.
Dying in a cell without medical care and then the immigration authorities concealed camera footage and information about the death, including the autopsy?
And now the Japanese state wants to condone this chicanery by opposing the court action?
What an embarrassment!
Over the years, detainees have suffered lack of medication and medical treatment due to the inability to treat foreigners humanely.
How about criminal negligence being the cause of Wishma’s death?
TokyoLiving
She was LEGALLY detained for overstaying in Japan... Whether she suffered mistreatment in lockdown is another matter...
Looking for all that amount of money is pathetically opportunistic, they will never win against the Japanese government that demand, conform yourselves with apologies and continue your lives in peace..
Cricky
The system is bent out of shape and needs a modernisation. But that’s not going to happen. It’s too much to ask.
Hiro
They demand too much. I am understand them for blaming the detention officials in charge on that facility for lack of oversight but blaming the government and demanding a apology ain't gonna happen.
Meiyouwenti
Maybe Japanese government should demand an apology from Wishma’s home country for refusing to repatriate its own citizens overstaying their visas. The Japanese Immigration law needs an overhaul to facilitate deportation of illegal aliens.
Aly Rustom
They just need to keep up the pressure- the thing the J-gov hates the most is negative publicity.
Asiaman7
Immigration ought to have two new requirements for employment: intelligence and decency.
Perhaps it might just work; it certainly hasn’t been tried yet.
Mark
This case like many others could have been solved fairly easy with an Apology and may be $$ for the damages, out of court, out of sight. But because of the lies and the Arrogance of some individuals the family and it's lawyers felt the need to seek justice not only for this lady but for all others like her whos cases are swept under the rug.
Japan's justice system is fair and well protected, and I believe the family will be served accordingly.
Mr Kipling
So she chose to stay in detention rather than return to Sri Lanka? Why? I've never been in detention or visited Sri Lanka but surely Sri Lanka has to be better than being locked up?
Euro Dude
Some things will never change...