crime

Family robbed of ¥2.3 mil by intruders

TOKYO

Two men broke into the house of an elderly couple in Tokyo early on New Year’s Day and stole 2.3 million yen and other items, police said Thursday. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at the family house in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said a 92-year-old man, his 80-year-old wife and their 52-year-old son live in the house.

Police said the intruders woke the residents up and bound their legs and arms with tape. They told the captives to do as they were told if they didn’t want to be killed, then demanded money. 

After filling a bag with 2.3 million yen, ATM cards and credit cards, the two men fled. The son was able to free himself after about an hour and called 110.

Police said the 92-year-old man was beaten when he tried to resist and suffered broken ribs. He will require treatment for about two months. 

The two men were masked but are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, according to descriptions given by the family.

