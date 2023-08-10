Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: 114320118_iStock.com_joel-t
crime

Family to face murder charges over decapitated man found in Sapporo

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police plan to serve a fresh arrest warrant to a woman and her parents over the death of a man found decapitated in Sapporo, northern Japan, charging them with murder, investigative sources said Friday.

Runa Tamura, 29, her father, Osamu, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, and her mother, Hiroko, 60, were first arrested in July on suspicion of mutilating and abandoning a corpse.

Runa is believed to have been the only one at the crime scene, but the police suspect her parents were accomplices. They are expected to be arrested for the murder charges possibly on Monday, the sources said.

Hitoshi Ura, 62, was found decapitated in a Sapporo hotel in the Susukino entertainment district on July 2. The police subsequently discovered the severed head at the Tamura's residence, suspecting it was removed post-mortem.

Ura, a resident of Eniwa near Sapporo, checked into the hotel at around 10:50 p.m. on July 1 with an individual believed to be Runa. She was seen leaving the hotel alone at about 2 a.m. the following day, according to the police.

Runa and the victim met at a dance club in the Susukino area in late May and had some kind of issue at that time, according to sources.

2 Comments
How come this is being news? No one can escape that kind of crime. Especially when they store body part in their home.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How come this is being news?

It is an unusual crime, hard to believe, full of grotesque details, that means people are interested. This remains true even if absolutely nobody thinks the criminals may escape.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

