Famous race horses found with their manes partially cut

Two famous racehorses were found with their manes partially cut on Versailles Farm in Hidaka, Hokkaido, police said Monday. One of the champion horses, Taiki Shuttle, has been inducted into the Japan Racing Association (JRA) Hall of Fame after winning 11 of 13 Grade-1 races before being put out to stud in 1998. The other horse is Rose Kingdom, a winner of the prestigious Japan Cup.

The ranch on Monday filed a property damage report with Hokkaido prefectural police, Fuji TV reported. Takafumi Iwasaki, 27, president of the ranch, was brushing the horses' manes on Sunday morning when he noticed that pieces about 15 cms long had been cut off with a sharp blade. He told police the horses were untouched when he last saw them on Saturday morning as they received their daily care.

Police believe the cutting occurred on Saturday while the animals were grazing in the pasture between 9 and 11 a.m. During these hours, visitors to the ranch are allowed to view and touch the horses.

© Japan Today