Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Famous race horses found with their manes partially cut

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Two famous racehorses were found with their manes partially cut on Versailles Farm in Hidaka, Hokkaido, police said Monday. One of the champion horses, Taiki Shuttle, has been inducted into the Japan Racing Association (JRA) Hall of Fame after winning 11 of 13 Grade-1 races before being put out to stud in 1998. The other horse is Rose Kingdom, a winner of the prestigious Japan Cup.

The ranch on Monday filed a property damage report with Hokkaido prefectural police, Fuji TV reported. Takafumi Iwasaki, 27, president of the ranch, was brushing the horses' manes on Sunday morning when he noticed that pieces about 15 cms long had been cut off with a sharp blade. He told police the horses were untouched when he last saw them on Saturday morning as they received their daily care.

Police believe the cutting occurred on Saturday while the animals were grazing in the pasture between 9 and 11 a.m. During these hours, visitors to the ranch are allowed to view and touch the horses.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog