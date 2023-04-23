Farmer arrested over murder of 81-year-old man

Police in Matsuda, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 67-year-old farmer on suspicion of killing an 81-year-old man in his neighborhood.

According to police, Toshio Shibuya, has admitted stabbing Hiroshi Matsushima in the neck but said he only meant to threaten him, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the incident occurred outside Matsushima’s house at around 10:55 a.m. on Saturday. Matsushima’s wife called 110 and said a man had stabbed her husband after they had been arguing near the garage.

Matsushima was taken to hospital but died from a knife wound to his neck at around 12:30 p.m., police said. Shibuya, who had remained at the scene, was arrested on the spot.

Police said there appears to have been some work-related trouble between the two men and are questioning Shibuya about the circumstances.

© Japan Today