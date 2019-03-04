Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Farmer investigated for selling wagyu cattle sperm to smuggler

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police recently investigated a farmer in western Japan for selling wagyu beef cattle's sperm and fertilized eggs to a Japanese man who attempted to smuggle them to China.

The livestock farmer in Tokushima Prefecture told the police in February he sold the sperm and the eggs for several million yen to a man he had never met before, investigative sources said Sunday.

The investigation came after Chinese authorities found the Japanese man carrying the sperm and eggs, stashed in straw-like containers, in July last year and did not allow him to enter the country.

The man, who did not go through the required procedure for exporting livestock and the like, told the police he was just asked by an acquaintance to carry the sperm and eggs to China. The police believe the man is different from the person who bought them from the Tokushima farmer.

The farmer did not follow necessary procedures to sell cattle sperm and eggs either, telling the police he was asked to sell them over the phone and did not know they would be taken out of the country, the sources said.

Japan has already seen other genetic resources smuggled to other countries. The agricultural ministry has said some plant varieties newly developed by Japanese farmers have been illegally taken out of the country, including certain strawberries and muscat grapes.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo