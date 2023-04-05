Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fashion model Jessica Michibata released; boyfriend rearrested on drug possession charge

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have released fashion model Jessica Michibata who was arrested along with her American boyfriend at a Tokyo hotel on March 19, on suspicion of of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA.

Michibata, 38, was released from a police station in Harajuku on Wednesday but her 46-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth Kao, has been rearrested, Kyodo News reported. Michibata and Kao, who is reportedly a film producer, were staying at the hotel in Roppongi where a package containing the MDMA was delivered to them.

Police said customs officers at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture found the stimulants in 15 capsules inside the package which was sent from the United States. The package was addressed to Kao. Police arrested the couple after the package was delivered to their room.

After being arrested, Michibata denied the charge and quoted her as saying she did not know what was in the package delivered to the hotel room.

Police said Wednesday that Kao has admitted to having the stimulants sent to him in Japan.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ex boyfriend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No formal charges, no guilt, but kept in a cell for three weeks. Typical. Her friend was “rearrested”? What were the original charges? What are the latest charges?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo