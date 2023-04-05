Fashion model Jessica Michibata released; boyfriend rearrested on drug possession charge

Police in Tokyo have released fashion model Jessica Michibata who was arrested along with her American boyfriend at a Tokyo hotel on March 19, on suspicion of of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA.

Michibata, 38, was released from a police station in Harajuku on Wednesday but her 46-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth Kao, has been rearrested, Kyodo News reported. Michibata and Kao, who is reportedly a film producer, were staying at the hotel in Roppongi where a package containing the MDMA was delivered to them.

Police said customs officers at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture found the stimulants in 15 capsules inside the package which was sent from the United States. The package was addressed to Kao. Police arrested the couple after the package was delivered to their room.

After being arrested, Michibata denied the charge and quoted her as saying she did not know what was in the package delivered to the hotel room.

Police said Wednesday that Kao has admitted to having the stimulants sent to him in Japan.

