crime

Father, 2 children found dead in suspected murder-suicide

KAWASAKI

A 34-year-old man, his 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son have been found dead in their apartment in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the man’s wife returned home from work late Wednesday night and was unable to open the door, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 119 and said: “When I got home, the chain was on the front door and there was no response. I could smell something like paint thinner.”

Around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters found the woman’s husband and their two children unconscious in the bathroom. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the bodies but carbon monoxide was detected, and a generator was found in the bathtub.

