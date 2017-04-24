Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead in suspected murder-suicide

HYOGO

Police in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, said Monday that the bodies of a 40-year-old man and his 4-year-old daughter were found in their home on Sunday night, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m., an emergency phone call was placed by a 38-year-old woman, saying that she had been unable to reach her ex-husband, Kohei Takeda, Fuji TV reported. When officers arrived at Takeda's apartment, they found him and his daughter hanging by neckties from the steel bar of exercise equipment.

The woman who contacted police had divorced Takeda in November 2016. On Sunday morning, the woman, who had custody of their daughter, dropped her off at Takeda's apartment. The girl was supposed to be with her father until 5 p.m.

Police said there were no signs of anyone else having been in the apartment and are suspect the man killed his daughter and then himself.

© Japan Today

STOP trying to take others with you, people! Poor little girl... all because of some selfish clown who thought he knew what was better for others. I can't understand why men and women do this to their children or other family members.

1

STOP trying to take others with you people!

All of them have achieved the desired aim people.

unusual to read that a divorced couple in this country (the one with custody) had allowed the other party access to the child.

0

Malicious coward.

0

