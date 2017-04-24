Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, said Monday that the bodies of a 40-year-old man and his 4-year-old daughter were found in their home on Sunday night, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m., an emergency phone call was placed by a 38-year-old woman, saying that she had been unable to reach her ex-husband, Kohei Takeda, Fuji TV reported. When officers arrived at Takeda's apartment, they found him and his daughter hanging by neckties from the steel bar of exercise equipment.

The woman who contacted police had divorced Takeda in November 2016. On Sunday morning, the woman, who had custody of their daughter, dropped her off at Takeda's apartment. The girl was supposed to be with her father until 5 p.m.

Police said there were no signs of anyone else having been in the apartment and are suspect the man killed his daughter and then himself.

© Japan Today