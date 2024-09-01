Father and son-in-law arrested after fistfight on street in Hokkaido

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 57-year-old man and his 34-year-old son-in-law on suspicion of causing a public disturbance after they got into a fistfight with each other.

According to police, the two men starting punching each other in the face multiple times on a sidewalk at around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. Several witnesses called police.

Police said the two men were intoxicated when they were arrested.

During questioning, the older man admitted to the charge, and was quoted by police as saying,"He hit me, so I just hit him back.” His son-in-law denied the charge, saying he didn’t hit his father.

© Japan Today