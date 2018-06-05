Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father arrested after 21-month-old son starves to death

IWATE

Police in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man over the death of his 21-month-old son who died of starvation in April.

According to police, the suspect, Ken Takadate, a demolition worker, did not give his oldest son Yuto sufficient nourishment for several days, Sankei Shimbun reported. An autopsy showed that Yuto died of malnutrition and dehydration and that he weighed only eight kilograms.

Takadate and his son lived alone. On Sunday April 8, Takadate left Yuto at home while he went out with his friends. When he returned home early the next morning, Takadate noticed that Yuto was unconscious and called 119.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital notified police that this was a case of possible child abuse.

