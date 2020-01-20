Father arrested for abusing 7-year-old son in Kitakyushu park

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his 7-year-old son by kicking him and beating him about the head in a park in Kitakyushu City last month, police said Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Dec 15 at a park in Kokuraminami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tomoaki Irizumi, a company employee, is suspected of assaulting his eldest son who was playing with his friends. The boy’s mother, who was present at the scene, later reported the incident to police.

Irizumi was quoted by police as saying he did get rough with his son but didn’t intend to cause any injuries.

The boy’s mother previously complained of a separate incident of physical assault by her husband and has since relocated with her four children. Police are investigating whether Irizumi’s children were subject to regular abuse.

