Police in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing his one-year-old son in February.

According to police, Issei Nagasaki slapped his son in the face with both hands four times on Feb 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. The child’s mother reported the abuse to police.

Police said they are questioning both parents about whether the boy has been previously subjected to abuse.

© Japan Today